The Hundred: All you want to find out about Saturday’s finals at Lord’s

Venue: Lord’s Date: Saturday, 3 September Time: 15:00 BST (women’s), 18:30 BST (men’s) Coverage: Both matches live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online. Radio commentary of both matches, plus live text, clips and analysis on BBC Sport website

A box office rematch and an intriguing tussle – The Hundred 2022 reaches its conclusion on Saturday.

All eyes will be on Lord’s, cricket’s most famous ground, when Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles meet in the women’s final before Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals play for the right to become the second men’s Hundred champions.

It all gets under way at 15:00 BST, with both matches live on BBC Two, and there’ll also be a musical performance from Bastille.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Brave out for revenge

The women’s final is a repeat of last year’s inaugural showpiece with defending champions Invincibles facing the Brave.

Unlike 12 months ago, Brave had to come through the eliminator on Friday in what turned into a