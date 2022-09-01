The Hundred: Carla Rudd on her specialist keeper function and balancing two jobs

Carla Rudd has impressed behind the stumps for Southern Brave in The Hundred

At 8am and with a Hundred match that afternoon, most cricketers might simply be having breakfast before heading to the ground.

Southern Brave wicketkeeper Carla Rudd isn’t your average cricketer, however.

Rudd combines playing for Brave and the dominant Southern Vipers regional team with her role as head of girls’ cricket at Felsted School in Essex.

A quirk of the fixture list meant Brave had matches on both A-level and GCSE results day, which made Rudd’s matchday routine a little different from usual.

Rudd, who also teaches physical education, says: “At 8am, I signed on to the school portal to check the students’ grades. I have a massive interest in it as obviously I want them to do well, so I’m juggling two jobs, even on gameday. But I wouldn’t…