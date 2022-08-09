The Hundred: Dawid Malan hits second-highest rating within the competitors as Rockets’ dominance continues

When someone hits the second-highest score of the men’s Hundred, you probably would not expect for it to be described as “sliding under the radar”.

But that is exactly how Dawid Malan’s sublime 88 not out from just 49 balls felt.

There were three sixes, a combination of exquisite timing and brutal power. But at no point did he look to be putting in that much effort, such was his class.

He was dropped and there were a couple of streaky shots, but he made the chances count.

“He doesn’t hit those big bombs, those big sixes,” said England bowler Chris Woakes on BBC Two. “He just builds really nicely.”

Malan’s England team-mate Adil Rashid may disagree on that one.

“He gave me the look of death there!” Malan joked after help completing Rockets’ run chase of 153 with six balls to spare.

Malan was referring to a monster six that he pummelled into the stands off the leg-spinner’s bowling.

Malan has been the world’s number one ranked T20 batter, and has had success in Test cricket, but his…