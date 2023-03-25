The Hundred draft: Kate Cross says she ‘did not know tips on how to really feel’ about Superchargers transfer

Kate Cross has taken 17 wickets in the first two years of The Hundred

England bowler Kate Cross says she “didn’t know how to feel” about signing for Northern Superchargers in the “awful” Hundred draft.

Cross, 31, has spent two years as captain of Manchester Originals but rivals Superchargers bought her for a tournament-high £31,250 in the draft.

It will see Cross play for a Yorkshire-based side having spent her entire career in Lancashire’s set-up.

“Please be kind to me Headingley,” said Cross on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast.

Cross watched the draft with co-host Alex Hartley, who was part of England’s 2017 World Cup-winning side.

Neither were paying full attention at the start, with Cross not expecting to be picked in the top-price bracket, but when Hartley saw Cross’ name in purple [the colour Superchargers wear] she screamed in excitement and “basically hit Cross round the head with a pillow”.

“I knew…