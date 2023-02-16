The Hundred: England and worldwide stars retained for 2023 event

India opener Smriti Mandhana (left) signed for Royal Challengers Bangalore for £340,000 in the Women’s Premier League auction, with Nat Sciver-Brunt joining Mumbai Indians for £320,000

The Hundred men’s and women’s teams have announced which players they have retained for the 2023 competition.

Thirteen out of 18 England men’s players on central contracts remain at their teams, including Test captain Ben Stokes with Northern Superchargers.

Smriti Mandhana, the most expensive player at the Women’s Premier League auction, is retained by Southern Brave.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the joint most-expensive overseas player in the WPL auction, stays with Trent Rockets.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler of Manchester Originals, and former captain Joe Root from Trent Rockets, are also among the centrally contracted England players to be retained.

England women’s captain Heather Knight, who had to pull out of the 2022 competition through injury, returns to London Spirit.

In total, 113 players have…