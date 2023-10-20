The Hundred: Gamers specific concern at enlargement proposals

Southern Brave won the 2023 Women’s Hundred

Players have expressed concern at proposals to expand The Hundred in a meeting with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

One of the plans for the future of the tournament involves all 18 first-class counties hosting a team, with promotion and relegation between two divisions.

Representatives from the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) met with the ECB in London this week.

Their concerns included scheduling and the impact on the women’s competition.

Some 23 players, mainly made up of the PCA’s players’ committee, met for a two-day summit to discuss issues affecting the game in England and Wales.

They also met with four representatives from the ECB, including chief executive Richard Gould and director of women’s professional cricket Beth Barrett-Wild.

Newspaper reports last month external-link detailed five options for the future of The Hundred, which completed its third season in August.

The 100-ball competition has proved divisive,…