The Hundred: Gareth Breese to educate Welsh Hearth girls

Gareth Breese (L) hit the winning runs for Durham against Warwickshire in the 2014 One Day Cup final, when he batted alongside Ben Stokes in what was his last limited overs game before retiring

Former Durham and West Indies all-rounder Gareth Breese has been appointed coach of the Welsh Fire women’s squad for the Hundred tournament.

Breese steps in after former Glamorgan and Australia women coach Matthew Mott was put in charge of limited-overs cricket for England men.

Jamaica-born Breese, 46, has a Welsh father.

Former Glamorgan captain David Hemp is among his assistants at Welsh Fire.

Both are experienced in female cricket with Hemp, 51, currently coaching Pakistan’s women after running the Victoria and Melbourne Stars women’s sides in Australia, while Breese is an assistant coach with England.

They will be joined by Wales women’s coach Aimee Rees and Dan Helesfay, regional talent manager at Western Storm.

“Gareth Breese is an outstanding candidate, he’s got fantastic experience in the…