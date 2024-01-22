The Hundred: Girls’s wage enhance is a ‘step in the correct path’, says Kate Cross

Alex Hartley and Kate Cross represented Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers in last year’s Hundred

The salary increases in The Hundred women’s competition are a “step in the right direction” with room to “keep chipping away” at improvements, says Kate Cross.

England bowler Cross was in the top bracket for runners-up Northern Superchargers last season.

“It is obviously unbelievable,” Cross said on the BBC’s No Balls podcast.

“£50,000 to play domestic women’s cricket in the UK is mad. It is significantly more than the bottom paid men’s player now too.”

In the first year of The Hundred in 2021, the top women’s players earned £15,000 while the lowest-paid men’s players earned £30,000.

But Cross and No Balls co-host Alex Hartley, who played for Welsh Fire before retiring at the end of last year’s tournament, said there are still areas for improvement around the lowest-paid women’s players, whose pay has increased from £7,500 to £8,000.

“Before anyone comes at me with negative…