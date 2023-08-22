The Hundred: Harry Brook hits first century of 2023 males’s competitors for Northern Superchargers

Harry Brook was left out of England’s white-ball squads earlier this month

Northern Superchargers 158-7 (100 balls): Brook 105* (42); Willey 2-10 Welsh Fire: yet to bat Scorecard; Table.

England batter Harry Brook blasted the first century of the 2023 men’s Hundred against Welsh Fire at Headingley.

The 24-year-old reached the milestone from just 41 balls and finished on a magnificent 105 not out, including 11 fours and seven sixes.

Brook was on 83 with five balls remaining but smashed three fours and a six off David Payne to bring up his ton.

No other Superchargers batter passed 15 as they posted 158-7.

“It was tough at the start against the new ball and they had two world-class bowlers up front,” said Brook.

“But the pitch improved after that. The crowd were quite quiet at the start but it was nice that I managed to gee them up a bit!”

His phenomenal solo effort came after Fire restricted Superchargers to 10-3 and then 78-6, with Brook scoring 58 out of an eighth-wicket partnership of…