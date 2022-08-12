The Hundred: How Eoin Morgan & Trevor Bayliss have circled London Spirit’s fortunes

You can’t keep a good man down for long, as Eoin Morgan has shown in the opening 10 days of The Hundred.

They only won one game in the inaugural tournament, so what has changed for the Lord’s-based team?

Morgan has been reunited with Trevor Bayliss, the combination that guided England to World Cup glory in 2019, with the Australian head coach succeeding the late Shane Warne after the legendary leg-spinner’s death in March.

“Trevor Bayliss and I get on like a house on fire,” Morgan told Sky Sports.

“We don’t really talk a lot about cricket, we don’t really do small talk. We love golf, and we don’t really do meetings at all.

“All of our cricket chat is either at the nets or at the ground, so that when we’re away from the ground we can actually switch off.

“We try and get that message through to the players – we just want our players to enjoy themselves and be the best versions of themselves on the pitch.”

All three wins have seen them bat first and defend a total. Their narrow wins over…