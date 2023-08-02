The Hundred: ‘I used to be advised I’d by no means play cricket once more’ – Scrimshaw

George Scrimshaw took four wickets in The Hundred in 2022

George Scrimshaw is preparing to lead the Welsh Fire attack just four years after doctors said he might never play cricket again.

After persistent stress fractures in his back, he underwent major surgery in an attempt to save his career in 2019.

The year after, he was released by his boyhood county and faced the lonely prospect of rehabilitation in lockdown.

“It would have been easier to hand in the towel and stop playing cricket, but I had to keep going,” he said.

Having signed for Worcestershire at 18, Scrimshaw said in the first three years of his career, he…