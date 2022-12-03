The Hundred is value ‘much more’ than £400m, says ECB chair Richard Thompson

There are eight city-based teams in The Hundred

The Hundred is worth a “lot more” than £400m, according to England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson.

“The Hundred has created an awful lot of interest in private equity markets,” Thompson told Test Match Special.

“Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL sold for nearly $1bn, so I would say a tournament is worth a lot more.”

The Hundred, the 100-ball tournament for eight men’s and women’s teams, is only two years old.

Both the competition and the teams are owned by the ECB and Thompson said it is “too soon” to contemplate a sale.

“We’ve got a long way to go before we do something,” he said. “We will not sell the game short.

“The ECB needs to think very long and hard if we were to sell four or five weeks of the summer to a third party. That would be a huge decision for us to take.”

The Hundred has been a divisive presence in the English game, with critics saying it detracts from county cricket and monopolises the peak month of August.