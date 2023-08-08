The Hundred: Maia Bouchier’s half-century leads Southern Courageous to win over London Spirit

The Hundred women’s competition, Lord’s London Spirit 104-5 (85 balls): Knight 44 (27), Gibson 28 (20); Adams 4-11 Southern Brave 108-5 (82 balls): Bouchier 63* (42); Glenn 3-15 Brave won by five wickets Scorecard . Table.

Maia Bouchier hit a fine half-century to steer Southern Brave to a five-wicket victory over London Spirit in a rain-shortened match at Lord’s.

After the game was reduced to 85 balls per side, Bouchier hit 63 not out from 42 as Brave reached their target of 105 with three deliveries to spare.

Georgia Adams earlier took 4-11 as Spirit were limited to 104-5, despite 44 from 27 balls from Heather Knight.

The win lifts Southern Brave above Welsh Fire to the top of the table.

