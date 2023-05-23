The Hundred: Managing director Sanjay Patel to go away the ECB

Sanjay Patel was a key figure in the creation of The Hundred

Sanjay Patel will step down as managing director of The Hundred after this year’s tournament, and leave the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Having joined the ECB in 2015, Patel has led the creation and development of the 100-ball competition since 2018.

The Hundred began in 2021, with the third edition of the tournament due to start on 1 August.

“Once we’ve completed the third season, the time will be right for me to look for a new adventure,” said Patel.

The Hundred has been Patel’s sole focus since 2019 with the new format aiming to attract more families, women and children to cricket.

In the first two years, attendances at The Hundred have topped one million with 22% of tickets last year going to children and 28% to female fans.

An ECB statement says the competition has generated more than £100m in revenue, while 275,000 tickets have been sold for this summer’s tournament.

“I would like to thank Sky, the BBC, and all our…