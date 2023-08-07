The Hundred: Manchester Originals’ Fi Morris takes document 5-7 in win over Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix 87 (96 balls): Devine 27 (25); Morris 5-7, Ecclestone 4-11 Manchester Originals 91-5 (99 balls): Wolvaardt 38 (34); Levick 2-12 Manchester Originals won by five wickets Scorecard. ; Table

Fi Morris took the best figures in The Hundred as Manchester Originals beat Birmingham Phoenix by five wickets.

Morris claimed 5-7, a record across the women’s and men’s competitions, while Sophie Ecclestone took 4-11 as Phoenix were all out for 87 at Old Trafford.

Originals made hard work of chasing their low target when they collapsed from 69-1 to 85-5 after Laura Wolvaardt fell for a sparking 38 from 34 balls.

But Kathryn Bryce hit the penultimate ball for four to seal victory.

It is Originals’ first completed game of this year’s competition, after their first two matches were washed out by rain, while Phoenix remain winless.

Morris beats the previous overall record of 5-13 by Manchester Originals men’s bowler Josh Little last year, while Oval Invincibles’ Marizanne Kapp had held the…