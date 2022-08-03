The Hundred: Meet Birmingham Phoenix

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones will captain Birmingham Phoenix again this season

After the men were beaten finalists and the women were denied in the eliminator, 2022 will all be about fine tweaks and getting their hands on silverware for Birmingham Phoenix. Here’s BBC Sport’s guide to the Edgbsaton-based side…

How did they perform last year?

Woulda, coulda, shoulda was the story for Birmingham Phoenix’s men in 2021.

They romped to the final with six wins from their eight matches to finish top of the standings, only to fall short in the final against Southern Brave.

It all hinged on the bizarre dismissal of Phoenix batter and tournament MVP Liam Livingstone, run out by Tim David, after thinking he had hit a boundary and gently jogging instead of sprinting.

Phoenix women were down in the dumps after just one win in their first five games, only to rise from the ashes.

They won their last three games to complete a remarkable turnaround and qualify for the eliminator against Oval…