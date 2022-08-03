The Hundred: Meet Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals will hope world number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone can inspire them to the title

A destructive batting line-up led by an England captain and a spinner on top of the world, here’s BBC Sport’s guide to the Manchester Originals…

How did they perform last year?

Both the men’s and women’s Manchester Originals teams spent much of the last year’s tournament trying to find their feet.

The men never quite managed it. Defeat to Oval Invincibles in their first match was followed by a thumping win over eventual finalists Birmingham Phoenix.

However, two of their next three games were washed out and although they won the other, they were unable to build any real momentum and lost their last three, including conceding a competition-record 200 to Northern Superchargers.

First ever wicket in The Hundred – Lamb is caught by Bryce off Kapp

The women looked to have everything to make a real challenge for the trophy but by the time they found a way to put it all together, it was too…