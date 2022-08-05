The Hundred: Meet Northern Superchargers

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid will be a tough challenge for even the best batters in this year’s Hundred

After difficult first campaigns Northern Superchargers have a new men’s coach and have signed one of the best players in the world to bolster their women’s team. Here’s our guide to the Headingley-based side…

How did they perform last year?

In the inaugural year of The Hundred it was a bottom half of the table finish for both the men’s and women’s Northern Superchargers’ sides.

The women finished in sixth position after three wins and four losses, while the men ended their campaign in fifth place, also on seven points.

Highlights for the men included posting 200-5 in a 69-run thrashing over rivals Manchester Originals and a 63-run victory over London Spirit at Lord’s. For the women, two of their three victories came at Headingley, beating Welsh Fire by six wickets and the Oval Invincibles by four runs.

Former England wicketkeeper James Foster was announced as the men’s head coach…