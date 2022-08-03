The Hundred: Meet Oval Invincibles

Dane van Niekerk will hope to lead Oval Invincibles to a successful defence of their title

With an array of England stars, Oval Invincibles men will be hoping to improve on a mid-table finish last season, while the women will be aiming to defend their crown, here’s BBC Sport’s guide to the Oval-based side…

How did they perform last year?

The Invincibles men never quite fulfilled their potential in finishing fourth after four wins, three losses and one washed-out game.

They smashed 145-8 in their opening game against Manchester Originals. But a six-wicket loss to Northern Superchargers was a crash back to Earth. Their mammoth 172-3 against Birmingham Phoenix demonstrated what they could do but Phoenix still chased it down with six balls to spare. There were individual performances throughout the campaign but not enough to produce consistent wins.

The women’s team were Invincible by name, invincible by nature in the final as they thrashed Southern Brave by 48 runs in front of a…