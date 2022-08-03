The Hundred: Meet Southern Courageous

James Vince will be looking to lead Southern Brave’s men to a second successive title

The most successful team in the inaugural season, with the men’s side winning the title and the women finishing runners-up, here’s BBC Sport’s guide to Southern Brave…

How did they perform last year?

Southern Brave men were among the favourites after the draft, but had an abysmal start in back-to-back defeats against Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire.

But those results galvanised them and, by the time they faced the Rockets again in the Eliminator, they were brimming with confidence and thrashed their opponents.

In the final against Birmingham Phoenix, a brutal innings by Ireland’s Paul Stirling was backed up by a superb display in the field and with the ball as the Brave lifted The Hundred trophy at Lord’s.

Brave’s women might have made it a double, having reached the final with seven wins from eight games to finish top of the standings.

They beat Oval Invincibles comfortably in their last group match to…