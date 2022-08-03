The Hundred: Meet Trent Rockets

England batter Dawid Malan is part of a big-hitting line-up for Trent Rockets

After solid first campaigns for both Trent Rockets men and women, they will be hoping their England and international stars can fire them to glory. Here’s BBC Sport’s guide to the Trent Bridge-based side…

How did they perform last year?

The men finished in third place in the group following five wins and three losses.

They progressed to the eliminator round, but lost to eventual winners Southern Brave after scoring just 96 from 91 balls, which their opponents chased down with 32 balls remaining.

While the women had a difficult start in losing their first two matches, they found a rhythm by winning their next three.

However, success was short-lived as a three-wicket loss to Birmingham Phoenix and an unexpected nine-wicket loss to Manchester Originals knocked them out of eliminator contention.

Ones to watch: Marchant de Lange & Rashid Khan