The Hundred: Meet Welsh Fireplace

England World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley joins Welsh Fire this season

From Australia’s spin star to a newly-acquired England World Cup winner, here’s BBC Sport’s guide to Welsh Fire…

How did they perform last year?

Bairstow was promptly whisked away to play for England and the Fire was extinguished. A run of five straight defeats followed, with an inability to defend a total a continuing theme.

The campaign ended on a high with victory over fellow strugglers London Spirit in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon, but Gary Kirsten’s side will be hoping for better this time around.

For the women’s side, 2021 was a struggle. They were up against it early on after big-name withdrawals in the build-up and back-to-back defeats to start.

There was a brief resurgence with wins over Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles, who went on to win the tournament, but it proved to be a false dawn.

Four losses on the spin to finish left them rock bottom and it is little surprise that significant…