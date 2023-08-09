The Hundred: Northern Superchargers beat Trent Rockets in match that goes to closing ball

The Hundred men’s competition: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers Northern Superchargers 142-5 (100 balls): Wiese 54* (25); Wood 3-23, Root 2-24 Trent Rockets 139-7 (100 balls): Hales 29 (22), Parnell 3-21, Topley 2-20, C Parkinson 2-29 Superchargers won by three runs Scorecard . Group table .

Northern Superchargers produced a superb comeback to beat Trent Rockets by three runs in a gripping match that came down to the final ball.

The Rockets needed five from the last delivery in pursuit of 143 but captain Lewis Gregory could only manage one.

The Superchargers were 9-3 in their innings after Luke Wood took three wickets in the first 10 balls, including Harry Brook for a duck.

David Wiese then struck a crucial 54 not out to help his side to 142-5.

England’s Joe Root, playing in his first match of the competition this year after the Ashes, took 2-24 but was out for four with the bat as the Rockets lost regular wickets.

Daniel Sams hit two sixes in a 14-ball 27, threatening to lead the…