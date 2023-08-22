The Hundred: Northern Superchargers declare comfy win over Welsh Fireplace

Northern Superchargers 144-4 (100 balls): Kelly 69* (46); Dunkley 1-14 Welsh Fire 128-8 (100 balls): Harris 37 (20); Cross 2-19 Northern Superchargers won by 16 runs Scorecard . Table

Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire by 16 runs to give themselves an outside chance of qualifying directly for The Hundred final.

Superchargers could finish top of the table on net run-rate if Southern Brave lose heavily to Manchester Originals on Wednesday.

Fire slipped to 0-2 and 14-3 in pursuit of Superchargers’ 144-4 at Headginley.

Laura Harris and Sophia Dunkley’s stand of 62 led a recovery, but late wickets meant they finished on 128-8.

Superchargers’ total was set up by opener Marie Kelly’s unbeaten 69 from 46 balls and Phoebe Litchfield’s entertaining 40 from 26 balls.

Fire then lost captain Tammy Beaumont and star all-rounder Hayley Matthews before a run had been scored.

Fire had already cemented their place in the top three but the defeat confirmed their place in the eliminator, which takes place…