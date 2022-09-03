The Hundred: Oval Invincibles beat Southern Courageous to win second title

Women’s Hundred final, Lord’s Southern Brave 101-7 (100 balls): Dunkley 26 (23); Ismail 2-12, Capsey 2-17 Oval Invincibles 105-5 (94 balls): Kapp 37* (33) Oval Invincibles won by five wickets Scorecard

Oval Invincibles won the women’s Hundred for the second year in a row with another victory over Southern Brave at Lord’s.

In a repeat of last year’s final, the Invincibles expertly restricted the Brave to 101-7 with a fine all-round bowling performance.

South Africa international Shabnim Ismail and 18-year-old England star Alice Capsey took two wickets each while 17-year-old spinner Sophia Smale also dismissed Sophia Dunkley for 26 – the highest score from Brave’s fearsome batting order.

The Invincibles’ run-chase became increasingly tense, in front of a record crowd for a women’s domestic match, but Marizanne Kapp steered the Invincibles to a five-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

The South African ended on 37 not out while Emily Windsor hit the winning runs to end unbeaten on 13…