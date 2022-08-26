The Hundred: Peter Hatzoglou on being mentored by the late Shane Warne

Peter Hatzoglou was signed by Oval Invincibles to replace West Indies spinner Sunil Narine

If it wasn’t for the late, great Shane Warne, Australian spinner Peter Hatzoglou would not be on the brink of making his Hundred debut at Lord’s.

It’s because of Warne that Hatzoglou is even in the UK this summer, having followed the legendary Australia leg-spinner’s advice to come play club cricket and give himself the chance of securing a Hundred contract.

After being called up by Oval Invincibles, Hatzoglou is set to face London Spirit, who Warne coached in the inaugural tournament, in front of a full crowd on Saturday.

It would cap a whirlwind year for Hatzoglou, who was still working for KPMG in Australia in April.

“I’ve always sought out advice from those who’ve come before me and I reached out to Warne last year,” said Hatzoglou.

That came after Warne had effusively praised Hatzoglou while commentating on one of his first Big Bash League appearances, during a remarkable breakthrough 2020-21…