The Hundred: ‘Phenomenal’ Laura Wolvaardt guides Superchargers to document win over Originals

“A special innings in any format”. “A phenomenal innings”.

That was how BBC commentator Kevin Howells and summariser Lauren Winfield-Hill described Laura’s Wolvaardt’s masterful, unbeaten 90 off 49 balls as Northern Superchargers chased a Women’s Hundred record 161 to beat Manchester Originals on Sunday.

“There was elegance, brutality, skill and nerve in that innings to see Superchargers over the line,” added Howells.

He wasn’t wrong.

The South Africa international, 23, perfectly timed her innings and struck 13 fours and two sixes as Superchargers got over the line with one ball to spare.

Her side were always behind the eight-ball, needing 89 from 50 balls and 35 from the final 15, but Wolvaardt turned the game on its head.

Four, four, six, four off Lea Tahuhu and suddenly the hosts were the favourites.

They still needed 11 off the final five balls after a tight set from Kate Cross, but the pressure told on the Originals.

Deandra Dottin, who had earlier smashed a sensational 68 off 30…