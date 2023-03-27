The Hundred: Plans for a brand new competitors in Africa ‘chopped’ in favour of T10

The England and Wales Cricket board launched the Hundred format in 2021

Organisers of a proposed new pan-continental limited-overs competition in Africa have decided against adopting The Hundred format, opting for T10 instead.

Devised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with the aspiration of reaching a younger and more diverse audience, The Hundred sees each team bat for 100 balls external-link , as opposed to a set number of overs.

But Abu Dhabi based T Ten Sports Management, the firm that owns the rights for the T10 format, now appears to have won the race for the contract in Africa.

“I believe they (T Ten Sports) have been engaging with the ECB but something (happened),” ACA chief executive Cassim Suliman told BBC Sport Africa.

“I haven’t got the clear picture, but we all resolved to go to T10.

“We won’t want to trample on anybody’s toes that have the rights. We want good relationships with all the member countries and not to have any problems.

“So we are chopping off The…