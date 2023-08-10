The Hundred: Shabnim Ismail hat-trick seals thrilling Welsh Hearth win over Birmingham Phoenix

Welsh Fire 137-7 (100 balls): Beaumont 59 (40); Baker 2-21 Birmingham Phoenix 134-4 (100 balls): Flintoff 55 (45); Ismail 3-31 Welsh Fire won by three runs Scorecard. Table.

Shabnim Ismail took a magnificent hat-trick for Welsh Fire to seal a thrilling three-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix.

Phoenix needed four runs to win from the last three balls when Ismail dismissed Tess Flintoff for 55, and Erin Burns and Issy Wong for nought.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones was left stranded on 48 at the other end.

Fire remain unbeaten in The Hundred women’s competition while Phoenix are still searching for their first win.

Phoenix looked to be cruising to victory in pursuit of 137-7 after a dominant second-wicket stand of 93 between Flintoff and Jones before Ismail’s stunning burst.

The former South Africa quick stayed calm after being hit for four by Flintoff from the 97th delivery, fighting back to bowl the all-rounder with the next ball.

Burns flashed the next to Claire Nicholas before…