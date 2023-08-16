The Hundred: Southern Courageous beat Birmingham Phoenix by 4 wickets in low-scoring encounter

Birmingham Phoenix have won just one game from six in The Hundred so far

Birmingham Phoenix 119-8 (100 balls): Duckett 27 (17); Mills 3-20, Ahmed 3-22 Southern Brave 120-6 (94 balls): Garton 28 (18); Richardson 1-5 Southern Brave won by four wickets Scorecard. . Table

Southern Brave stuttered to a four-wicket win over struggling Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred men’s competition at the Ageas Bowl.

Phoenix, who have won just one game from six, made 119-8 on a tricky pitch, with Rehan Ahmed and Tymal Mills taking three wickets each.

Brave were well on top in the chase before faltering late on, losing two wickets with just one run needed.

But Phoenix’s Dan Mousley bowled a wide to hand Brave victory.

England spinner Ahmed took 3-22 and seamer Mills 3-20 in a dominant bowling performance from the Brave.

George Garton then top-scored with a counter-attacking 28 from 18 balls, while England all-rounder Moeen Ali took 1-17 for Phoenix.

The victory takes Southern Brave to second in the table, while…