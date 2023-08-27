The Hundred: Southern Courageous beat Northern Superchargers to win girls’s title

The Hundred, women’s final (Lord’s): Southern Brave 139-6 (100 balls): Wyatt 59 (38), Kemp 31 (17); Cross 3-21 Northern Superchargers 105 (94 balls): Rodrigues 24 (14); Moore 3-15, Bell 3-21 Southern Brave won by 34 runs Scorecard

Southern Brave finally won the women’s Hundred by outclassing Northern Superchargers in the final at Lord’s.

Brave lost to Oval Invincibles in the previous two finals but this time made no mistake, beating Superchargers by 34 runs.

Brave recovered from 9-2 to post 139-6 thanks to opener Danni Wyatt’s 59 and Freya Kemp’s 31 from just 17 balls.

Superchargers lost Marie Kelly to the second ball of the reply, bowled by Lauren Bell. Much rested on their leading run-scorer Phoebe Litchfield, but when she clashed Bell to deep cover, Superchargers were 13-2 and could not find a way back.

Bell ended with 3-21 and spinner Kalea Moore 3-15 in a ruthless Brave display with the ball and in the field. The threat from the Superchargers had long been extinguished when they were…