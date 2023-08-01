The Hundred: Southern Courageous thrash Trent Rockets in match opener

Southern Brave 157-6 (100 balls): Mandhana 55 (36); Smith 2-34 Trent Rockets 130-7 (100 balls): N Sciver-Brunt 49 (31); Taylor 3-18 Southern Brave won by 27 runs Scorecard.

Southern Brave thrashed Trent Rockets by 27 runs in the opening game of The Hundred women’s competition at Trent Bridge.

India superstar Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 55 from 36 balls in Brave’s 157-6.

Rockets’ chase started disastrously, with opener Bryony Smith run out first ball before slipping to 77-5.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt’s powerful 31-ball 49 gave Rockets late hope, but they fell short on 130-7.

Two-time Hundred runners-up Brave were propelled by Mandhana and Danni Wyatt’s opening stand of 65, before England’s Maia Bouchier continued the acceleration with an entertaining 31 from 18 balls.

Rockets fought back at the end of the innings through the use of spin as Brave lost five wickets for just 31 runs.

But South Africa batter Chloe Tryon added an explosive 23 from just 10 balls to set up a…