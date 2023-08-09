The Hundred: Spencer Johnson takes three wickets for one run on Oval Invincibles debut

The Hundred men’s competition: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals Oval Invincibles 186-5 (100 balls): Klaasen 60 (27); J Overton 2-21 Manchester Originals 92 (89 balls): J Overton 37; Johnson 3-1 Invincibles won by 94 runs Scorecard . Group table .

Australian Spencer Johnson took three wickets on an eye-catching Hundred debut as Oval Invincibles thrashed Manchester Originals by 94 runs.

The 27-year-old left-arm quick finished with extraordinary figures of 3-1 from 20 balls, regularly bowling over 90mph as Originals were dismissed for 92.

His spell was the most economical 20-ball effort in The Hundred.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen earlier smashed six sixes in a 27-ball 60 in the Invincibles’ 186-5.

Their total was their highest in the men’s Hundred, with England international Roy striking 59 from 42 balls.

Bowling to England pair Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, Johnson conceded only one run in his first spell of 10 before returning to take three wickets in 10 consecutive deliveries without…