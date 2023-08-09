The Hundred: Trent Rockets undergo dramatic batting collapse in defeat by Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers’ spinners took all seven Trent Rockets wickets

Northern Superchargers 134-4 (100 balls): Litchfield 38 (27); Stonehouse 1-10 Trent Rockets 125-7 (100 balls): Smith 70 (44); Higham 3-29 Northern Superchargers won by nine runs Scorecard. Table.

Northern Superchargers beat Trent Rockets by nine runs after a dramatic batting collapse from the hosts.

Rockets were cruising at 102-2 in pursuit of 135 for victory, but lost five wickets for five runs and fell short on 125-7.

Opener Bryony Smith’s 70 from 44 balls was in vain as Superchargers’ spinners ran through the middle order.

Lucy Higham took 3-29 while Linsey Smith and Georgia Wareham added two wickets each.

Superchargers posted 134-4 from their 100 balls with Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield top-scoring with 38 and India’s Jemimah Rodrigues adding 33.

Smith added 61 for the first wicket with Lizelle Lee, striking three sixes and nine fours in her impressive knock which looked to be steering Rockets to a comfortable…