The Hundred: Welsh Hearth’s Tammy Beaumont on captaincy, a brand new begin and bouncing again

Welsh Fire’s new captain Tammy Beaumont has a challenge ahead of her.

She is new to Cardiff, having made the move from London Spirit, and captaining the team that finished bottom of the women’s Hundred table last year – her first cricket since the personal disappointment of missing out on the Commonwealth Games.

But it is a pressure Beaumont is embracing.

She is enjoying a rest day in the Welsh sunshine, a trip to the beach planned with her team-mates and her dog Indie, who is always perched lovingly at her side.

The 31-year-old takes her leadership seriously but calmly, both on and off the pitch.

“I’m really big on taking some time away from cricket,” says Beaumont. “We’ve got a real family vibe in our squad. We’ve got five kids and our unofficial team dog here, so it’s a great thing to have those distractions.”

And when it comes to the cricket, it is a new-look Fire team, looking to improve on a difficult first year.

Beaumont is one of the key recruits, not only for her captaincy…