The Hytiva Cannabis Market – A Better Future for Wholesale Cannabis Launches – Press Release

With the launch of the Hytiva® Cannabis Market, a technology platform for buying and selling cannabis goods and services between all cannabis businesses, Hytiva continue to expand its technology suite of services.

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — An early player in the 2014 legal cannabis market, Hytiva® has quietly built the largest portfolio of cannabis technology, steadily expanding its customers and the Hytiva Suite of Services, adding a digital marketplace for cannabis businesses to efficiently buy and sell wholesale goods and services.

Daniel Gozick, CTO of Hytiva stated:

The Hytiva Cannabis Market represents Hytiva’s commitment to supporting the cannabis industry in every vertical, by reducing friction at every touch point. The current flow of cannabis products and services between cultivators, producers, labs, dispensaries, and others is rife with costly, labor intensive, error-prone processes that we are primed to solve with Hytiva’s technology and experience in every area of the industry. Our philosophy, as always, is to use our in-depth, on-the-ground experience with customers to solve their real problems, tailored to their unique needs. The Hytiva Cannabis Market puts this philosophy front and center for all buyers and sellers.

Read the Hytiva Cannabis Market release at the Hytiva Newsroom

Making Wholesale Simple and Efficient for Everyone

Hytiva focused on simplifying the sales and ordering process, with easy to use wholesale menus, continuing the path of their current menus for retail dispensaries and consumers. An online ordering process tailored for bulk purchasing of complex product lines, with detailed product information such as lab data, real-time inventory, and production timelines at the fingertips of buyers lays the groundwork for good communication between buyer and seller from the beginning. Continuing into fulfillment, Hytiva provides its flexible order management technology and integrations to automate notifications to buyers as…