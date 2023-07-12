The IMO accelerates net-zero GHG emissions strategy for international shipping -… – Press Release

LYSAKER, Norway, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TECO 2030 (TECOTECFFTECO reflects on The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) revised Greenhouse Gas (GHG) strategy. The IMO adopts an accelerated GHG Strategy for reaching net-zero GHG emissions in international shipping by, or around, 2050. The strategy presents an ambitious roadmap for reducing shipping’s contribution to global GHG emissions, underscoring the industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Picture from the MEPC 80 in London: The United Nation’s (UN) IMO has just adopted a revised strategy to decarbonize global shipping at the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) climate summit in London. Photo credit: IMO.

In this landmark decision, the IMO, the UN agency responsible for regulating shipping, has recently announced a comprehensive revision of its GHG reduction strategy, designed to combat climate change and align with global sustainability goals.

“This is fantastic news for the future of the global shipping industry as IMO adopts an accelerated strategy for cleaner shipping in the years to come, with an ultimate ambition of achieving a zero-emission future. There is no doubt that fuel cell technology will play an essential role in achieving the revised targets set forth by the IMO,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030. “This proves that the industry has to stand shoulder by shoulder in solving the largest challenge the industry has faced to date by eliminating harmful emissions while freight volumes are increasing. TECO 2030 is ready to deliver purpose developed fuel cells for the marine industry from 2024, with large volumes from 2025,” Enger adds.

Fuel cells are hydrogen engines which generate electricity through a mechanism that doesn’t require combustion. This means they produce fewer pollutants than conventional, combustion-based power generation technologies. Fuel cells are also highly efficient, producing more power per unit of fuel when compared to fossil…