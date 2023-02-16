The Impact of U.S. Chips and Science Act 2022 on China’s Homegrown Server Proces… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “The Impact of U.S. Chips and Science Act 2022 on China’s Homegrown Server Processors” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report analyzes the development of server processors by Chinese CPU (Central Processing Unit) suppliers, cloud service providers, and startups.
Since the CHIPS and Science Act signed into law in August 2022, the U.S. has imposed a series of restrictions on chips exports to China. The urgency to develop homegrown chips has driven heated discussions between the Chinese government and businesses.
List of Topics Covered:
- The impact of the U.S. Chips and Science Act on China, touching on the development of server processors by Chinese CPU suppliers, cloud service providers, and startups.
- How the Chinese government has supported local server suppliers using homegrown chips and includes Chinese telecoms’ decision to adopt more homegrown chips.
- The impact of the U.S. ban on the development of China’s homegrown chips and how this has helped accelerate the development.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 21Vianet
- Alibaba
- AMD
- Applied Materials
- AWS
- Baidu
- ByteDance
- Cambricon
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- Corigine
- Dawning Information Industry
- Dayu
- Dell
- Dexin
- Digital China Group
- Digital Reality
- Equinix
- Fiberhome Telecommunication
- Foxconn
- Global Data Solutions
- GlobalFoundries
- Huawei
- Hygon Information Technology
- IBM
- Iluvatar Corex
- Inspur
- Intel
- Inventec
- JaguarMicro
- KLA
- Lam Research
- Lenovo
- Loongson Technology
- Microsoft
- MiTAC
- Nettrix
- Nvidia
- Pingtouge (Shanghai) Semiconductor
- PowerLeader
- Quanta
- Samsung
- Shanghai AtHub
- Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor
- Sichuan Rainbow Consulting & Software
- SMIC
- Sugon
- Supermicro
- Tencent
- Tsinghua Tongfang
- Tsinghua Unigroup
- TSMC
- Tyan
- VIA Technologies
- Wistron
- Wuhan Yangtze Computing Technologies
- xFusion Digital Technologies
- Yunsilicon
- Yusur
- ZTE
Key Topics Covered:
1. The US Tightening Chip Exports to China Via Chips and Science Act
1.1 Huawei Sells x86 Server Business due to Numerous Restrictions
1.2 U.S….