The Indian Health Food Brand Alt Health is Transforming Lives with Its Caffeine-… – Press Release

Alt Health Is Replacing Caffeine Dependency With a Range of Coffee-Alternatives That Use Clean Energy Sourced From Chickpeas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The team at Bhookha Haathi is well aware that coffee is filled with caffeine and can be an addictive way to fuel a person’s day. According to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee daily. Statista adds that nearly 80% of U.S. coffee drinkers consume more than one cup of coffee per day when at home.

Suffice it to say, for many Americans, drinking a cup of joe is an activity thoroughly integrated into their daily rituals — even if that steady consumption opens the doors to some nasty side effects. Too much caffeine can leave a person feeling anxious and jittery. It can increase their heart rate, exacerbate high blood pressure, and lead to digestive concerns and even insomnia. Worst of all, too much caffeine can leave a person feeling fatigued — which defeats the entire purpose of its consistent consumption.

Nearly 60% of adult Americans have at least one chronic disease. Chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of death in the United States. Half of all Americans have high blood pressure , also known as hypertension, and many don’t even know they have it. Thus, a safer alternative to caffeine to address these issues is needed.

It’s this need to break away from over-dependency on coffee and its caffeinating effect that led Indian health brand Bhookha Haathi to create its food-focused health label Alt Health as a way to develop its line of chickpea-powered coffee alternatives. Brand co-founders Mr. Abhimanyu Rishi and Ms. Kusum Bhandari initially launched the brand as a way to find alternatives for their own health concerns. Rishi struggled with hyper-acidity while Bhandari was trying to manage allergies. Coffee and its degrading effect on health wasn’t a great option for either of the entrepreneurs.

“We didn’t want…