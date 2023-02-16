The INNOCN 13A1F Portable Monitor is the Ultimate Second Screen for the Samsung … – Press Release

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has been producing cutting-edge portable monitors and smart displays thanks to its innovative R&D team. Innovation China, also known as INNOCN, creates distinctive, feature-rich smart monitors. The company has a reputation for manufacturing commercial displays and monitors that work well as a second monitor for laptops and other popular monitors and gadgets in the electronics and smart display markets.

INNOCN has designed a portable monitor with just the right size for pairing and increasing productivity. The INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor is a great smart monitor for connecting to smart devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and is brimming with features to ensure a great user experience. Supporters of INNOCN have the opportunity to purchase the 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor for just $149.99, thanks to a $100 prime-exclusive discount. The sale is open now and runs through February 28, 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, is compatible with the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor thanks to its USB-C connectivity. One week from today, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, a new high-end laptop measuring 16 inches, is expected to be released. It has a 3K OLED screen, a sizable backlit keyboard and trackpad, a high-definition webcam, and many other fantastic features. People can now have more screen space and view multiple applications between two different screens by pairing the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with INNOCN’s 13A1F Portable Monitor.

The 13A1F Portable Monitor has an ultra-thin design and light weight build and is ideal for use on the go. For lifelike picture quality, it has 1920*1080p resolution and OLED backlighting. When it comes to smart monitors, the 13A1F Portable Monitor is the top choice for professionals in the visual arts, including photographers,…