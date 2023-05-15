The integration of Haraj app with HUAWEI AppGallery has resulted in phenomenal p… – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI AppGallery, the next generation app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices and one of the top 3 app marketplaces in the world partnered with Haraj app, the leading online marketplace from Saudi Arabia, in early 2020. Since its launch on AppGallery and the full integration with Huawei Mobile Services, Haraj has expanded its services on Huawei Mobile Services, including through an always-on campaign with the Petal Ads platform. This partnership has resulted in a tremendous growth and brought over 100,000 new users to Haraj in 2022 alone.

Haraj app is a user-friendly marketplace platform that enables users to buy and sell items in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has been ranked the most visited Saudi digital platform by the Communications & Information Technology Commission. The platform’s success is attributed to its dedication to providing a safe and trustworthy platform, as well as a seamless user experience.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “Collaborating with Haraj app on Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery has been a great experience. We’re thrilled to have supported their growth and success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver innovative digital experiences to users in the region.”

Abdulrahman Althuraya, Senior Marketing Director of Haraj app, shared insights into the benefits and advantages of their partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery, he said: “the integration with Huawei Mobile Services has brought an increased users’ activity to the business and the onboarding on AppGallery has expanded Haraj app’s user base significantly. The partnership with HMS has enabled the platform to access millions of new users and provide them with a seamless and exciting experience on Huawei devices.”

He added: “The always-on campaign run with Petal Ads platform has helped Haraj app to achieve more than 100,000…