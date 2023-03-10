The IoT Community Announces Intellias Becomes an IoT Community Platinum-level Co… – Press Release

Volodymyr Demkiv, Senior Delivery Manager / Head of Unit, Intellias, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board

Intellias and IoT Community collaborate to launch 2 new IoT CoE’s – AAIoTCoE (Advancing Automotive with IoT Center of Excellence) and PAIoTCoE (Precision Agriculture and IoT Center of Excellence)

Intellias to deliver virtual Keynote at the IoT Day Slam 2023 virtual conference, March 16-17 2023, Online

The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and digital innovators, has become a platinum-level corporate member of its elite IoT ecosystem. Volodymyr Demkiv, Senior Delivery Manager and Head of Unit at Intellias, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board.

Coinciding with the announcement, Intellias and IoT Community will collaborate to launch 2 new IoT CoE’s – AAIoTCoE (Advancing Automotive with IoT Center of Excellence) and PAIoTCoE (Precision Agriculture and IoT Center of Excellence).

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: “We are excited to expand our relationship with Intellias in our IoT Community ecosystem as a new platinum-level corporate member, in addition to adding Volodymyr Demkiv to our Advisory Board. Intellias is driving meaningful change that is enabling vertical industry transformation to come of age. We look forward to working with Volodymyr and the Intellias team to build out and lead our Automotive and Precision Agriculture CoEs.”

Intellias is a global technology partner enabling change and transformation across industries, and generating long-lasting value for businesses, people, and the wider world. More than 170 million vehicles rely on automotive solutions developed by the company and over 2 billion people across the world use products created by Intellias.

