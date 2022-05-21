The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in th… – Press Release

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.

Description

UPC

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150025537

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

5150024706

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150007565

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

5150008026

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE

5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE…



