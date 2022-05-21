The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in th… – Press Release

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.
|
Description
|
UPC
|
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|
5150025516
|
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|
5150025537
|
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|
5150024705
|
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|
5150024706
|
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|
5150007565
|
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|
5150008026
|
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|
5150008051
|
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|
5150008058
|
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|
5150021889
|
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|
5150024114
|
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|
5150024130
|
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|
5150024136
|
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|
5150024137
|
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|
5150024143
|
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|
5150024163
|
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|
5150024170
|
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|
5150024174
|
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|
5150024177
|
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|
5150024182
|
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|
5150024191
|
JIF 12 OUNCE…