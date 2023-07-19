The Jed Foundation (JED) Issues New Report, Urging Action to Ensure Metaverse En… – Press Release

The report, in partnership with Raising Good Gamers, provides recommendations for policymakers, developers, caregivers, and other stakeholders to expand the benefits and safety of online spaces.

The Jed Foundation (JED), a leading national nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults, in partnership with Raising Good Gamers (RGG)—an initiative founded by the nonprofit Games for Change, the Connected Learning Lab at UC Irvine, and the mental health NGO Take This—today issued a report, Can the Metaverse Be Good for Youth Mental Health?, made possible with the support of the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health. Grounded in a robust literature review and the deep engagement of an interdisciplinary Advisory Board of experts and a diverse cross-section of young people, the report provides actionable guidance for stakeholders in fostering a metaverse ecosystem that centers the rights and well-being of youth.

The Jed Foundation (JED) launches new report exploring youth mental health and online spaces. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With young people’s rising rates of mental health problems, including depression and suicidal ideation, it is critical to investigate the impacts—positive and negative—that online spaces have. The picture is complicated, and the evolution of the metaverse adds another layer that has not been investigated. The report focuses on people ages 13 to 24 because individuals in that group are often deeply engaged in metaverse-like spaces and also developmentally susceptible to their potential social and psychological benefits and harms.

“The U.S. Surgeon General has called on the country to take a ‘safety first’ approach to the online lives of youth,” said Rebecca Benghiat, President and Chief Operating Officer of JED. “This report answers that call to…