THE JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG WOMAN OF LEADERSHIP BESTOWED UPON BARBRA STREISA… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BARBRA STREISAND received The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, the fourth-ever presentation of this prestigious honor, earlier today in a private ceremony. The award was presented by The Honorable Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Julie Opperman, Chair of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation. Streisand was chosen as the 2023 recipient earlier this year by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation board, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award Nominating Committee and Voting Council members.

Recognizing the impact she had on the world and wishing to inspire leaders for generations to come, Justice Ginsburg established her legacy award with Opperman in 2019. The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award is presented annually to leaders who have distinguished themselves by assuming a leadership role and making a meaningful change in the lives of others.

Streisand, an artist who redefined Hollywood’s definition of femininity and what it means to be a powerful woman in the entertainment industry, has built a timeless career receiving nearly every prestigious award in recognition of her work. To this day, she remains the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, as well as the first female composer to receive an Academy Award.

Outside of her success as a performer, Streisand is a dedicated philanthropist. In addition to The Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai, she funded early climate change research and continues to fight for voter rights, as well as advocate for gender and racial equality.

