The large menace to the US economic system nobody is speaking about

And right now, businesses are anxious as the unions representing more than 60,000 workers plan to walk off the job at the end of the week if they can’t secure certain quality-of-life provisions in their contracts. That could mean more empty shelves, temporary factory closures, and — of course — higher prices on consumer goods. It’s also a political chess game for the Biden administration and Democrats, whose midterm election chances had just begun to improve.

This isn’t your usual union pay dispute. In fact, freight railroads have thrived during the pandemic, raking in record profits.

Instead, unions are battling over the rules around scheduling, which forces engineers and conductors to be “on call” seven days a week. And in that line of work, being ready to go means being ready to literally catch a train, not just log in to send some emails from the beach.

They’re fed up with being deprived of personal time, which contributes to a high quit rate, leaving crews woefully…