The largest loser within the Musk-Twitter saga is actually everybody concerned

HERE WE GO AGAIN…

If you spent last week ignoring news alerts about Elon Musk, like I did, you may be in need of a quick catch-up. So let’s dive in.

The TL;DR version: Musk is pulling out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter (for reasons we’ll get into in a moment), but Twitter is going to try to force him to acquiesce to the original deal. In short: They’re almost certainly going to have to duke this out in court.

To those who’ve been following this absolutely bananas story, Musk’s latest move is hardly a surprise. Here’s why:

Pretty much everyone agrees he was massively overpaying for Twitter. The company’s shares have lost a third of their value since late April, when Musk made his offer. Twitter stock fell further on Monday, to around $34 a share. Musk’s offer was $54.20 a share — so it’s not hard to see why Twitter’s board isn’t going to let him walk away without a fight.

The bot issue: From Day One, Musk has been raising a stink about “spam bots” and accusing Twitter,…