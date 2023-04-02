The Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak’s Founder Selected as a 2023 Ohio Rising Sta… – Press Release

We are pleased to announce that, for the second year in a row, Attorney Dmitriy Borshchak, the founder of the Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak, has been selected as a 2023 Ohio Rising Star Super Lawyer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — What is an Ohio Super Lawyer?

Excellent question. Super Lawyer is a highly respected nationwide rating service that has been around for about 70 years. Lawyers from all different types of practices are included, from criminal law to appellate practice. Each year, the top attorneys in each practice area are honored with the title of either Super Lawyer or Rising Star.

The selection process begins with nominations. Attorneys are asked to put forth the names of their peers that they feel deserve this special honor. The attorneys who are nominated by their peers are then evaluated, via independent third parties, using the Super Lawyers’ patented system. This system encapsulates scores spanning twelve categories, which include things like experience, honors or awards, special licenses, and settlements.

After that, the attorneys who have the ‒highest point totals from steps one and two– are evaluated by peers within their specific practice area. Finally, attorneys representing a diverse array of small, medium, and large firms are selected as either Rising Stars or Super Lawyers. To give you an insight into how highly selective this process is, only 2.5% of the attorneys nominated become Rising Stars, and only 5% become Super Lawyers. The criteria to be a Rising Star is even more selective, as only attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have been practicing less than 10 years can be selected as a Rising Star.

Who is Attorney Dmitriy Borshchak?

Attorney Borshchak, the founder of the Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak, began his foray into Domestic Relations in 2016 after graduating from Capital University here in Columbus, Ohio, and successfully passing the Ohio State Bar Exam. Ever the entrepreneur, he set his sights…