The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti… – Press Release

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tingo Group, Inc. (“Tingo” or the “Company”) TIO securities between March 31, 2023 and June 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tingo investors have until August 7, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 6, 2023, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report titled “Tingo Group: Fake Farmers, Phones, and Financials—The Nigerian Empire That Isn’t.” Therein, Hindenburg disclosed, among other things, that Tingo “is an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials.” Hindenburg further stated that Dozy Mmobuosi (“Mmobuosi”) appears to have fabricated his biographical claim, including that he developed the first mobile payment app in Nigeria and that he received a PhD in rural advancement from a Malaysian university in 2007.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.23, or 48.2%, to close at $1.32 per share on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendant Mmobuosi fabricated biographical claims about himself; (2) that Tingo had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (3) that Tingo inflated its food division margins; (4) that Tingo published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility’s construction; (5) that Tingo inflated its food inventory; (6) that Tingo did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (7) that Tingo did not generate $128 million in…