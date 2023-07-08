The Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri Debuts the 2023 World Series of Poker® Main Ev… – Press Release

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host unveils the prestigious trophy to be awarded to the winner of the biggest WSOP® Main Event in history

Credit: Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment



Earlier today, chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri arrived at the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event in grand fashion to deliver the richest trophy in all of sports. Fieri rolled into the Horseshoe Events Center on a golf cart adorned in flames, flanked by The Knight Line presented by Drumbots, and ten WSOP ambassadors before making his way to the Main Event Final Table to unveil this year’s highly coveted WSOP Main Event gold bracelet.

“I heard this year’s WSOP Main Event is shattering records, so I had to come to check it out for myself,” said Fieri. “The WSOP Main Event bracelet is out-of-bounds and whoever wins it will need some extra fuel to become poker’s undisputed World Champion. My new restaurant, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas, is officially open and ready to rock for poker players and anyone who enjoys killer, scratch-made food!”

Considered the richest trophy in sports, the 2023 Main Event gold bracelet is custom-made by Jostens featuring approximately 500 grams of 10-karat yellow gold, 2,352 various precious gemstones, including 42 carats of round genuine diamonds, 425 black and red stones to accentuate the suits, and a removable golden poker chip that sits in the center of the bracelet. This year’s bracelet also features a special horseshoe…